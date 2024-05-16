Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.