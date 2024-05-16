Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Itron by 313.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Itron by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Itron by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $109.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,748. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

