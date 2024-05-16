Versor Investments LP Has $140,000 Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 216,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.94. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

