Versor Investments LP Has $199,000 Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 222,012 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 144,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,835 shares of company stock worth $315,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TCMD opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.26. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

