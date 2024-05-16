Versor Investments LP Has $230,000 Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ePlus were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ePlus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 4,840.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,376,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 133.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ePlus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUS

ePlus Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.