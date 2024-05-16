Versor Investments LP Has $237,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,846,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.08 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

