Versor Investments LP Has $238,000 Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,143,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,518 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 305,510 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 60.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 600,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 227,233 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMRT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

SMRT stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. SmartRent’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

