Versor Investments LP Has $250,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 24,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 122,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 35.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

V opened at $281.53 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.08. The company has a market cap of $514.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.