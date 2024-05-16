Versor Investments LP Has $251,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

CTRE opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.