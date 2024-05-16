Versor Investments LP Invests $125,000 in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Yext by 48.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yext by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Yext by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of -283.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

