Versor Investments LP Invests $171,000 in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth about $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARHS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.48.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

