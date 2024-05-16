Versor Investments LP Invests $214,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $68,547.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974 in the last ninety days. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

