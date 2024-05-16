Versor Investments LP Invests $225,000 in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57,166.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after buying an additional 116,267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 103,134 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,528 shares of company stock valued at $369,919. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

