Versor Investments LP Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

View Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.