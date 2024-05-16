Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OSUR opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

