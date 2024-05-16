Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OSI Systems by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $144.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $90,436.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,992,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.