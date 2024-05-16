Versor Investments LP Makes New $212,000 Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

