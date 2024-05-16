Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,299 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 90,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,490 shares of company stock worth $1,073,916 over the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

