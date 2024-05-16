Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,098 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

