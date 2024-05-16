Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $168.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.01 and a 200 day moving average of $172.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

