Versor Investments LP Purchases 6,100 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 143,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,576,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,168.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 531,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,542.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.5 %

ADPT opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Stories

