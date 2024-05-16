Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 566,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 454,675 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,238,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

AM stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

