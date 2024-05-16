Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Funko by 1,188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,693,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $330,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares in the company, valued at $547,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,575 shares of company stock worth $294,739. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $455.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

