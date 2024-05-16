Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KNF. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($516.50) earnings per share. Knife River’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

