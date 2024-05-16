Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.05% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,094,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,319,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 262,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

