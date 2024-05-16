Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in ArcBest by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $117.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

