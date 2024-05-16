Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

