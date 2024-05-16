Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 58,500 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,636 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,117,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 283,809 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.9 %

FSM opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

