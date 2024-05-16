Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $759.72 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $403.56 and a twelve month high of $760.32. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

