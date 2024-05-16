Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 12.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

