Versor Investments LP Sells 14,200 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 443,056 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 301,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,201,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

