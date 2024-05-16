Versor Investments LP Sells 1,600 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Onsemi by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after buying an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Onsemi by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,755,000 after buying an additional 171,432 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,845,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,475,000 after acquiring an additional 75,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,701,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.