Versor Investments LP Sells 18,600 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $711.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.