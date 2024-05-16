Versor Investments LP Sells 1,900 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 172,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,232 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in F5 by 42.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at about $15,350,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

Shares of FFIV opened at $175.05 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.52 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,651 shares of company stock worth $2,138,608. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

