Versor Investments LP Sells 3,233 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,813,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 173,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,089,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after buying an additional 105,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

MTDR opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.