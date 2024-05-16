Versor Investments LP Sells 51 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 47.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seaboard by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,390.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.38. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,048.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3,942.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

