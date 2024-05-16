Versor Investments LP Sells 5,729 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXT opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

