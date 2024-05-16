Versor Investments LP Sells 6,100 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DaVita by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,285 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

DaVita Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $137.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average is $116.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $145.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

