Versor Investments LP Takes $128,000 Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOUN. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,130 shares of company stock worth $2,188,475 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $5.32 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

