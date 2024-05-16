Versor Investments LP Takes $202,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 295,436 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 112,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

