Versor Investments LP Takes $220,000 Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 243,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tidewater by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,479 shares of company stock worth $27,767,870. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDW opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.21. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $111.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

