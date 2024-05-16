Versor Investments LP Takes Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 693,728 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 112.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208,778 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 16.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BigCommerce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of BIGC stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.84. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
