Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLX. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Deluxe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 893.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Deluxe by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,027,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 21.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLX. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.85%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

