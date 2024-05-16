Versor Investments LP Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Horizon by 268.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 57.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Horizon by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

