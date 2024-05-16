Versor Investments LP Takes Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWLI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $491.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%.

About National Western Life Group

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.