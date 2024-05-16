Versor Investments LP Takes Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,913,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

