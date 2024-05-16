WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

