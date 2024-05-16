Zacks Research Comments on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE THC opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $133.17.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after buying an additional 404,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
