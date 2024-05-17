13,856 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

