17,031 Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,478 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enerplus by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,787 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,881,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 718,606 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enerplus by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 906,788 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 486,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,907,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Enerplus Price Performance

NYSE ERF opened at $19.85 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Enerplus Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.